Blount County Schools can use $192,000 from its fund balance for new lights on the Heritage High School soccer field, after the Blount County Board of Commissioners gave its approval in a Thursday, Oct. 20, meeting.
Despite pushback from commissioners and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell during the commission’s October workshop meeting, the board’s final vote on the topic was unanimous.
Current Heritage High School student and soccer player Kylie Marsh stood at the lectern in a packed commission room and urged commissioners to vote ‘yes’ on a resolution to use previously undesignated funds from the BCS general operating budget fund balance to pay for the light system. Doing so, she said, would help bring the girls soccer team to parity with area teams that have lights for their fields. She commented that it would also represent “an investment.”
Heritage’s girls soccer head coach, Kristen Green, explained in the workshop meeting last week that the lack of lighting on the soccer field means her players have fewer opportunities to practice than other teams; practices are often canceled, and games called off, for lack of light, she said.
Green added Thursday that the process of lighting the field first began “approximately seven years” ago. Multiple obstacles meant that October 2022 was the first time that the request had come before the commission, she said.
Numerous commissioners, including Robbie Bennett — who also works as Heritage’s athletic director — and Tom Stinnett spoke in favor of the resolution. “I’m always going to be in support of anything that helps our youth, because if you support youth, it helps out your county later on, I promise you,” Bennett said.
Commissioner Earl McMahan, a former Heritage High School principal, commented that “just to see the progress that’s been made in all facets of Heritage, as well as other schools in our county has been tremendous, and that’s been due to the taxpayers and their willingness to spend for our youth.” He added that student athletics had a strong, positive effect on his life.
“If it weren’t for athletics, I’m not sure where I’d be right now. It certainly wouldn’t be in a commissioner’s chair. It might be the electric chair, I don’t know,” he joked.
Commissioners who opposed the resolution in the workshop meeting had stressed that its timing was poor, following within two months of a vote to approve $3.8 million turf field systems at Heritage and William Blount High Schools. Commissioner David Wells last week characterized the request as akin to a “hit in the face.” But sentiments Thursday bent toward approval.
Commissioners Mike Caylor and Mike Akard both mentioned that the way the information was presented in the prior meeting led them to oppose it then, but commented that they would vote in favor of the resolution during this week’s meeting.
Akard said, “This commission never said ‘no,’ because it was never presented to us. Those decisions (to decline or delay funding) were being made by people other than us. So, we get a bad rep sometimes for money not being available, when it’s never been presented to us.”
“That goes to why we would disagree with it when it’s being presented the way it’s been presented, because we were sold a bill of goods on the turf,” Akard added.
Similarly, Caylor said of his earlier vote against moving the resolution to the commission’s October meeting agenda, “I was agitated at the timing, and I was agitated at the adults in the process, that I just didn’t feel presented it the way I felt it should have been presented.”
He excluded the players and Green from that judgment, adding, “The people that know me closely know I’m a very stubborn person, but I recognize that this is gonna pass. And I don’t want to be remembered as the guy that said, ‘No, young ladies, you can’t have lights,’ so I am gonna change my vote. But it’s strictly, 100%, 100% based off, not the adults in the equation, but our young people in the equation.”
To some laughter, shortly before the vote, Commissioner Jeff Jopling commented, “I just wanted to say for the record that I have not changed my mind on this, and I still stand in support of the lights.”
