A Maryville woman was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 14, after she got in an argument with her boyfriend over who he loved more — her or his wife, a report states.
All three live together on Whites Mill Road. Lindsay Miranda Beckham, 28, changed her last name to match the married couple, since the 37-year-old man wasn’t legally able to marry both women.
His 34-year-old wife called and reported that Beckham was drunk, trying to start fights and had pushed her husband.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies spoke to the wife in the yard, before entering the residence and hearing Beckham yelling in the bedroom.
Deputies reported Beckham was aggressively pulling bed sheets off of the husband and yelling at him.
They separated the two and took their statements. Beckham allegedly asked multiple times for the deputy to take her to jail because it was her fault.
The report states that she said they had gotten into an argument over who the husband loved more, and then she pushed him to the ground. The husband told the officer the same story, and added that he had defended himself afterward.
He told the deputy he was trying to distance himself from her and go to sleep.
Deputies determined Beckham was the primary aggressor and charged her with domestic violence with simple assault.
En route to the Blount County Justice Center, the report states that Beckham intentionally struck the cruiser’s backseat barrier hard enough to make her nose bleed.
She was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
