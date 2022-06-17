Elle Etheridge (from left), Noë Etheridge and Ayla Brouwer refer to their “Marvelous Mushies” display while replying to a question from the audience on Friday, June 17, at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. During the Girls in Science Camp this week they found and studied nine species of mushrooms.
Elle Etheridge (from left), Noë Etheridge and Ayla Brouwer refer to their “Marvelous Mushies” display while replying to a question from the audience on Friday, June 17, at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. During the Girls in Science Camp this week they found and studied nine species of mushrooms.
Emma Distefano discusses a rock found at a high elevation during a presentation for the Girls in Science Camp on Friday, June 17, at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
LyRyah Ivy and Evie Poindexter, who studied plants during the Girls in Science Camp this week at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, present the results of their research Friday, June 17. They also served hemlock tea for people to sample at the conclusion of Friday’s presentation.
Shelby Kyle shares research results from her Girls in Science Camp group Friday, June 17, at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. Her team counted the number of bees, butterflies and dragonflies during a 20-minute period in three locations.
Noë Etheridge displays one of the nine species of mushrooms discovered during a Girls in Science Camp research project in a presentation Friday, June 17, at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. When an audience member asked about eating mushrooms discovered in the wild, she replied, “You should never trust your identification unless you’re with a smart person.”
Twenty-two girls did a lot more than wading in the Middle Prong and hiking during camp this week in the Smokies. They became scientists at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
The adolescents experienced every step, from developing questions and protocols to delivering their results in presentations Friday afternoon, June 17, to a room full of family members and other guests.
The first group to present started with a riddle: “What type of room doesn’t have windows or doors?”
After they described what they learned about nine types of mushrooms and the pH of the soil in which they grew, others followed with their discoveries, sharing graphs of the pollinators they had counted, passing around rock samples and spiders in clear containers, and serving the guests hemlock tea.
The Girls in Science Camp drew participants from as close as Knox County and as far as California, with a full range of experience with the outdoors. Tremont, a nonprofit organization that has been connecting people with nature for more than half a century, offers the weeklong overnight camp on a sliding scale based on financial need, so some were able to attend for only $100.
In addition to Tremont staff the girls learn from park rangers, AmeriCorps volunteers and researchers, including an associate professor at at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville who specializes in urban forestry, Sharon Jean-Philippe.
“The goal is to see more pathways into science,” said Erin Canter, Tremont’s manager of science literacy and research. Introducing the girls to people who have chosen careers in science allows them to see the possibilities open to them.
Noë Etheridge, a rising seventh grader from Knox County, likes to climb trees but didn’t realize arborist was a possible job until Friday morning.
While Evie Poindexter, another rising seventh grader, is learning to be more comfortable in nature, Annabel Dattilo, a rising ninth grader, had years of experience volunteering at Tremont with bird banding, salamander research and other activities before attending this year’s camp.
This was the second year in a row Isabelle Panek has come from Georgia to the Girls in Science Camp, after two years of Discovery Camp. The rising high school freshman already is planning her return to Tremont next summer.
