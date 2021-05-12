Girls Inc. invited a group of students from Alcoa to a daylong event Wednesday based on teaching girls to watch, think and grow strong, smart and bold.
The group took more than 30 students from the middle and high school to the Capitol Theatre in Maryville to watch a documentary about issues Black girls face, followed by afternoon activities including self-defense, fitness and skin care.
Alcoa High School alumna Octavia Lenoir, now advocacy and social justice coordinator for Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley, organized the event after seeing the documentary in February.
“Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools,” is based on a book by Monique W. Morris, and Lenoir describes it as looking at the educational, judicial and societal disparities Black girls face.
For example, a Black high school girl is much more likely to experience a range of school discipline, including being six to seven times more likely than White girls to be suspended.
“I want them to see the young girls speaking out,” and know they can advocate for themselves, Lenoir said.
She also wants girls to know they have allies, “people in their corner,” she said.
After the documentary and during lunch, the girls had time to reflect on what they saw and discuss it with their peers and mentors from the schools and Girls Inc.
Jacarra Shiverdecker, finishing seventh grade, called the documentary “amazing,” showing how people are treated differently and helping provide an understanding of what they have been through.
Emma Robinson, also finishing seventh grade, was interested in learning about girls’ rights. Growing up as the only girl in a house with five boys, she also welcomed the opportunity to spend the day with a group of just girls.
While Girls Inc. usually serves children ages 5-14 in programs such as one at Alcoa’s Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Lenoir noted that older students are still trying to find their way.
She reached out to Alcoa Middle School counselor Lisa Williamson about developing an event, and other partners came on board. Alcoa Police officers showed the girls self-defense moves, Turn Up Fitness led a dance fitness class and Brooke Nix talked with them about skin care.
Last summer when Lenoir wasn’t working, she was making protest posters or posting on social media about the issues. For today’s students, she said, “that right there was their civil rights movements.”
One of her favorite posters included a silhouette of Angela Davis with her quote, “I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.”
“Advocacy is a new platform for us,” said Kirby Deal, executive director of the local Girls Inc. chapter.
The first social justice and advocacy action for Girls Inc. of TN Valley was having a booth at the 2020 Juneteenth Freedom Rally in Knoxville. It also participated in early voter registration rallies and educating girls about Title IX, which bars sex discrimination in federally funded education activities.
“We want to be involved in the community when it comes to social justice and advocacy,” Lenoir said. The group’s website, www.girlsinctnv.org, includes a form to invite participation, under the About Us and Advocacy sections.
Lenoir said she has stood with female students from Austin-East High School and heard them articulate what they need in staffing — teachers who can relate to them.
One of the Girls Inc. supporters at Alcoa for Wednesday’s program was Carita Maqueo-Toldeo, who began as a student in the program in early elementary school in Oak Ridge and now is a Maryville College student.
“Girls Inc. was my safe place to go after school,” she recalled of her childhood being raised by a single mother. While during the school day girls separated into groups based on their interests, they came together at Girls Inc. “We were all friends at the end of the day,” she said.
Maqueo-Toldeo credits Girls Inc. with helping her learn to speak up for herself, and now she is an advocate for immigrant rights. “Girls Inc. printed my first DACA application,” she said, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that offers protections for young immigrants who were brought to the United States without legal status.
At Girls Inc., she said, the girls find lifelong friends and mentors.
The Tennessee Valley chapters serves Anderson, Knox and Blount counties, with after-school programs at several schools that help girls develop healthy behaviors and strong life skills. During the past year at the MLK Center, they have focused activities on self-esteem and self-care.
Deal said during the pandemic, the program kept in touch with girls in various ways, including phone, email and social media. They offered support if girls needed food or just someone to listen, dropped off boxes with activities and held virtual sessions, although they discovered many girls did not have reliable internet service.
