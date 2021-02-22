Rockford-based Remote Area Medical said Monday that Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir has accepted an invitation to join the RAM board of directors.
Giroir is a pediatric critical care physician, as well as the 16th assistant secretary for health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and former admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.
“It is an honor to join RAM and build upon the legacy of its storied founder, Stan Brock, whose talents and passions were to provide health care to those in most need — the underserved and those suffering from disasters,” Giroir said in a press release.
