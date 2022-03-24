At the start of the third year of COVID-19, Blount Memorial Hospital is starting to spend less on the expensive cost of treating the virus.
While the weather is warming and cases are decreasing, BMH Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Smith said he believes the hospital will continue to see improvements into the spring.
Remdesivir usage was down in February as were admitted COVID-19 patients.
Remdesivir is the leading cost in COVID-19 medication for BMH at $1.82 million in the past 8 months, while about another $500,000 has been spent on other treatments.
Smith expects BMH will have spent less on COVID-19 treatments in March.
February also had the lowest number of admissions in the past 20 months, Smith said, and emergency room visits were down from January and December. Patients per day were cut almost in half from the beginning of the month to the end, and length of stay declined. Both can drive expenses.
Like in months past, several expenses and lack of revenue related to the pandemic sent the hospital’s budget into the negatives.
Total operating income is down $1.8 million.
Smith said BMH continues to have significant staffing issues. Contract salaries are paid out to temporary workers needed to fill shortages. That expense has remained high and will for months to come since contracts are generally for a little more than a year.
“Just to sort of reiterate, for the past 10 years, the highest amount we have spent on contract labor was $3 million in 12 months,” Smith said.
He added that during most of those years, the hospital spent about $1.7 million on contract salaries. For this fiscal year, contract salaries are at $4.7 million, which is $3 million more than the average with several months still left in this fiscal year.
However, February did see an uptick in gained revenue, like operating room utilization up 2.9%, which will help level out the excess of expenses. Although patient revenue is down 1.8% year to date, it was up .1% in February.
Federal relief has provided some breathing room as well.
Smith said BMH has received about $4.94 million in federal funding this fiscal year and has another $3.12 million that is approved but not yet reflected in the budget.
“We made a lot of steps in the right directions versus January,” Smith said.
The Care Today Clinic was also about 20% below budget, which is representative of drops in COVID-19 testing.
A decrease in outside service expenses is another indicator of a drop in COVID-19 testing, Smith said. Outside services were $71,000 over the budget for the month of February, while the same expense line was $500,000 over budget in January.
“This is a really great example of an expense line that is really driven by COVID, and as cases and testing reduce, so does this expense line,” Smith said.
