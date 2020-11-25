When Empty Pantry Fund Vice President Ed Mitchell starts counting his blessings, one of the first things that comes to his mind is his friendship with EPF Chairman Emeritus Paul Bales. Although Bales died in 2019, his life of service continues to impact Blount County today through the organization he chaired from 1954 to 2011.
Mitchell sees Bales’ work with the Empty Pantry Fund as a reason for the community also to be thankful.
“The story of humble beginnings and working hard to become successful is told many times throughout American history,” Mitchell said via email. “But what makes Paul Bales’ story different than some is the fact that, throughout his entire life, he never forgot where he came from. He worked tirelessly every year to make sure that those in Blount County who were the most in need had meals for themselves and their family for an entire week at Christmas. He also made it his mission to see that children received presents who otherwise would not see a present under their tree,” by delivering toys through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County in conjunction with the food baskets.
“Paul started out over 60 years ago providing for around 100 families, but with his love of his community, his Empty Pantry Fund has grown to provide over 1,400 families with everything they need to experience a truly blessed Christmas,” Mitchell continued.
“All of this from a man who was born in a two-room, dirt-floor house on a hill in Bales Hollow in Friendsville,” Mitchell wrote. “I had the opportunity to stand with Paul in this house 11 years ago and he showed me where the bed sat in the back dirt-floor room where he was born. Paul opened up to me about how poor his family was. He told me he used to watch his mother cut flour sacks into patterns and then sew them into shirts for him, his brother and his sisters. Paul never forgot where he came from, and although he and his wife Anita had successful careers and a wonderful life, with Paul retiring after more than 50 years in advertising at The Daily Times, Paul spent so much of his life helping those in need throughout Blount County. Paul Bales’ life truly is an example of coming from poor, humble beginnings to success without ever forgetting that we truly are our brother’s keeper. What a blessing to Blount County my friend Paul Bales was, and his legacy with the Empty Pantry Fund continues to live on with the support of so many who give.”
Thankful for donors
Lon Fox, president of the Empty Pantry Fund, echoed Mitchell’s thankfulness for Bales’ service to the community and also expressed thanks for those who support the local ministry.
“I am thankful for the past and present donors and volunteers who continue to make the Empty Pantry Fund a community project that fulfills a need by providing food baskets to underprivileged families during the Christmas holiday,” he said.
“A need definitely exists this year and we will continue to serve those families even through the adversity of the COVID-19 pandemic. It may be a little different, but we will still collect donations, purchase food, pack baskets and distribute baskets to those in need; this is all possible because of the generosity of our community,” Fox said.
With a goal of raising $122,000 this year, the Empty Pantry Fund now stands at just under $60,000. Donations to date include:
Taz, $600
In memory of Maryann by Walter Pankratz, $200
Angela and Randy Winegar, $100
William Martin, $100
Darlene Carroll, $50
Naomi Cunningham, $200
Herbert and Jean Bishop, $100
In memory of Doris Campbell, $250
Doug and Sally Gross, $500
In memory of our parents by Larry and Joann Garner, $200
In memory of Francis Cardwell, $25
In memory of Willadean Quagliana, $25
The Blackbaud Giving Fund, $8
Joy Bishop, $100
Terry and Pamela Bunde, $200
S.J. and T.P. MacKenzie, $400
Estella Channell, $150
Shades of the Past Street Rod Association, $3,000
