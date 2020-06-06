Maryville’s historic House on the Hill has been sold after being owned by the same family for more than 100 years.
Owners Linda and Ben Glascock decided to sell the iconic white house in order to downsize.
“This is a lot for just the two of us,” Linda Glascock said. “With houses this size, there’s always something to do.”
Built between 1910 and 1915, the two-story house and event venue is in the 800 block of West Broadway Avenue across from the Maryville High School football field. The buyer’s name was not disclosed, but it was listed for $949,900 on the Knoxville Area Association of REALTORS MLS website.
Prominent local businessman Pete Hood built the house with the intention of living in it but never did. Rather, Hood sold the house to ALCOA Inc., now known as Arconic, which purchased it for Benton Glascock, superintendent of operations for the company at that time.
When the house was first built, Linda Glascock said, cows would wander the front yard during the day before returning to their barn in the backyard at night.
Benton Glascock, after whom the current owner was named, lived in the house with his wife and three children.
He moved to Blount County from Niagara Falls, New York, “made investments in the stock market and became a millionaire before the Depression hit and wiped him out,” his grandson told The Daily Times in 2007.
One of Benton Glascock’s children, Nancy Beth Glascock Gerkins Miller, lived in the house until her death.
Miller fell during a trip to China in 1990. Though she believed she was unharmed by the fall, she died that night in her sleep.
Around the time of his aunt’s death, Ben Glascock moved into the house, where he married Linda at the foot of the original chestnut stairs in the house’s foyer.
Ben Glascock’s parents, Jim and Ruth Glascock, also lived on the property at this time — residing in the guest apartment house.
Now, 30 years after moving in, Ben and Linda Glascock are not only selling the two-story house but also 100 years of family belongings at an estate sale that begins today and ends Monday.
Patti Johnson, a close family friend, is helping the Glascocks navigate the sale of a century’s worth of memorabilia.
Johnson first became familiar with the house when she was a little girl. Her mother played bridge with Miller, Benton’s daughter, in the 1970s.
Decades later, Ben Glascock’s father, Jim Glascock, asked Johnson, who owned an antique shop, to appraise some of the furniture in the house.
“He asked me if I knew about the house,” she said. “And I said ‘yes, that’s Nancy’s house!’”
Johnson’s fondest memory related to the Glascocks, though, was Hillbilly Homecoming, which, Johnson said, was organized by Miller.
Hillbilly Homecoming took place in Maryville from 1953-67 and also featured parades, a beauty pageant and hog-calling and baking contests.
According to The Daily Times archives, Hillbilly Homecoming featured artists Minnie Pearl, Dolly Parton and Porter Waggoner. Many of these artists spent time after their performances at the House on the Hill.
Ben Glascock remembers music and laughter coming from the back apartment house when he would visit his aunt during the event.
“They used to party out there,” Ben Glascock said. “I know the Everly Brothers played ‘Bye Bye Love’ and ‘Wake Up Little Susie’ in that upstairs apartment.”
Now all of these memories have been packed into the house’s front rooms for people to rummage through at the estate sale.
The Glascocks are selling antique knickknacks, furniture and decor from the family’s worldwide travels.
As they prepare to move out of a house that has raised generations of a Blount County family, the Glascocks look fondly on their time in the quintessential Southern home.
“Old homes are just stunning. I don’t think there’s any way you can compare the workmanship today,” Linda Glascock said. “If you want to know your future, you’ve got to know your past. This house tells a story.”
