Alcoa and Maryville’s top governing boards added two women following Nov. 3’s election and they’ve already started shaping the cities’ decision-making landscape.
Alcoa Commissioner Tracey Cooper and Maryville Councilwoman Sarah Herron both were sworn in by the first two weeks of December, Herron on Dec. 1 and Cooper on Tuesday. They also made their first set of votes shortly after, beginning four years of service in a county that joins the nation in reeling from a tumultuous 2020.
In recent interviews with The Daily Times, both talked about their deep local connections and setting a historical precedent for female leadership in the twin cities.
Cooper: Family legacy and helping the MLK Center
“My grandfather was the first full-time firefighter with the city of Alcoa Fire Department,” Cooper said, trying not to cry. “He always supported me. He always upheld me. ... And I know he sees me, but I wish I could hear him say he sees me.”
Cooper is continuing a long family history of service to the city: Not only did her grandfather — whose name was E.D. Chambers — serve with AFD, her father worked for Alcoa utilities and her husband was with the Alcoa Police Department for more than 30 years.
She’s worked in management with Calloway Oil Company for about 20 years, a role she said has equipped her to face City Commission work.
But the example of female leadership she’s already demonstrated and her relationships precede her, too.
A woman Cooper used to coach in cheerleading, Octavia Hodge, already invited the new commissioner to speak at a Girls Inc. — a girls’ leadership nonprofit — meeting at the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center.
“When I got elected, Octavia sent a message and asked me ‘Will you come talk to my young ladies? I want them to understand how city government works and that females are in city government and they can do that kind of thing.’”
Cooper said yes and found out the young women already were learning about local and national politics and citizenship for a project in which they had to formulate ideas about how they would campaign for office.
“If you want to be the president one day,” Cooper told the group, “If you want to be this, that or the other, all you have to do is set your mind to it.”
Cooper already is setting her mind to ways she can help her city grow and thrive. She mentioned she’s excited about the new city-center project unfolding at Springbrook Farm, but she wants to stay connected with local leaders.
Specifically, she’s mentioned the MLK Center and working with its director, Lili Brown.
“That’s near and dear to my heart,” she said. “They outgrew that space so long ago. There are so many people that still use that building, especially children.”
She said children are her soft spot and that she wants to coordinate with Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation to understand how she can help.
But she’s also already gone out of her way to sit down with Brown and another commissioner to ask what they could do immediately that would help the most. “She gave us a list, and it’s a very feasible list. She is incredible at what she does,” Cooper said of Brown.
Herron: Breaking form and encouraging transparency
Herron’s historical win made media ripples after Nov. 3. Area TV news stations broadcast her victory and her swearing-in Dec. 1. Good-news-brand Instagram account @goodgoodgoodco (which has 305,000 followers) posted on Nov. 4 “Maryville, TN, elected a woman to city council for the first time ever.”
That’s a point Herron has driven home, not only in public meetings — “Councilwoman!” she said when her name was called for the first time after taking the oath of office, emphasizing “woman” — but also in public life.
“It was really heartening to run this campaign and have so many young women help me get elected,” she said. “I had a cavalry of women, who, like me, didn’t even realize a woman had never had a place at this table.”
She wore an all-white outfit for her first council meeting in honor of suffragettes, and noted the launch of her campaign was also the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s passage, a battle fought and won by women.
While history-making and the celebration of diversity are a large part of Herron’s current modus operandi, she’s also gunning to be one of the most transparent city leaders, promising to post public documents on social media and her website to encourage an informed conversation about local issues.
She’s already started that process, allowing email and social media feedback from her constituency to inform her Dec. 1 “no” vote regarding public funding of Sandy Springs Park repairs.
“I was nervous,” she said of the vote. “But I want to be as representative as possible. So I did my homework.”
Herron said it’s not just about one issue, either. “It’s about setting a precedent. I’m not just going to approve everything. My expectation is that I have (agenda item documents) early.”
She praised the city staff for its “great work” putting together explanatory materials for items that required a vote, but said she wants sufficient time to review those materials before she makes decisions.
That goes for the taxpaying public, too, she said. Currently she’s using her campaign website, electherron.com, to post documents including more than 300 pages on Sandy Springs Park improvement proposals.
She said she’ll soon modify the site to be named “councilwomanherron.com.”
“Part of what I want to do as a councilwoman is to be a good communicator and I’m in communications, so that’s the skill I bring,” she said. “I want people to know what’s happening and to have an opportunity to engage with me.”
