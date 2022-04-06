High school math students across the state were invited to attend the 64th annual Statewide High School Mathematics Contest on Tuesday, with Maryville College serving as one of many test locations.
Alcoa High, Alcoa Middle, Carpenters Middle, Cedar Springs Homeschool, Heritage High, Heritage Middle, Lenoir City, Maryville Christian, Maryville High, Maryville Junior High, Samuel Everett School of Innovation, Sevier County High, Seymour High, Union Grove Middle, Webb School of Knoxville and William Blount High all sent students to compete.
The categories were Algebra I, Geometry, Algebra II, Statistics, Precalculus and Calculus/Advanced Topics. Students had 80 minutes to answer 40 multiple choice questions. First place winners received plaques and certificates along with a cash prize.
When the day was done, it was Maryville City Schools who came away with the most first, second and third place finishers, with 14. All six first place winner were from the Maryville system.
Algebra I: First place went to Matthew Natale of Maryville Junior High; in second place was Jiaxuan Ng, also of Maryville Junior High; Addy Rogers of MJHS took third.
Geometry: Minase Taniguchi of MJHS won first place; Alexander Allen of MJHS took second; and Benjamin Vickers of Webb School took third.
Algebra II: Coston Autry of Maryville High was the first place winner; Levi Deaton from Alcoa High came in second; Adithya Sastry of Cedar Springs Homeschool was third.
Statistics: All three winners are from Maryville High. First place went to Adithya Madduri, second place to Thomas Tisdale and third to Lauren Turner.
Precalculus: Patrick Qui of MHS won first. Zachary Gerber of Webb took second and Michael Miller of MHS, third.
Calculus/Advanced Topics: MHS’ Theodore Astor was the first place winner; there was a tie for second — Henry Chen and Eli Stidham, both of MHS; third place went to Dmitri Kalinin of Webb.
Winners in this region can now compare their scores to those in the state’s East, Central and West regions.
Dan Ross, Department of Mathematics and Computer Science at MC, said the two-year hiatus of the competition due to the pandemic was probably the only time the contest hasn’t been held annually since it started back in 1958.
Ross said he has brochures and examples of tests that date back to the 1960s. He was told by John Nichols the test originated at MC. Nichols served as the chair of the Math and Computer Science Division those many years ago.
“It was an MC professor who came up with the idea, invited schools and conducted the tests at MC,” Ross said he was told. “John told me schools came from across the state for the first years.”
Eventually it was taken over by the Tennessee Mathematics Teachers Association.
Other sites in East Tennessee that hosted this year included Carson-Newman University, Roane State Community College, Tusculum University and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Ross expressed his gratitude for the many businesses that sponsor the contest each year.
“I looked at the oldest information that I had from the 1960s and a variety of local businesses were listed as supporters,” he said. “I think it’s a great connection between the community, our schools and Maryville College, all in support of strong mathematics education in our region.”
