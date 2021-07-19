Alcoa parents better check the latest school maps before driving to drop off or pick up their kids starting today, July 21. Allow plenty of time, and pack an extra bit of patience.
As Alcoa City Schools begins the 2021-22 school year today, road construction bordering the campus for both Marconi Boulevard and Faraday Street has required detailed planning with traffic flow and timing.
The main ACS website, www.alcoaschools.net, includes a road closure map, but parents need to check individual school pages for specific instructions.
The elementary school has one map for morning drop-off procedures and two for afternoons, one for kindergartners and another for first and second graders. Morning drop-off routes at the middle school are different for those going to the cafeteria to eat breakfast and those who are not.
School resource officers will be out to help direct traffic. To allow school buses to line up at the middle school, parents arriving too early in the afternoon might have to wait in the parking lot of Alcoa First United Methodist Church.
School and city officials have looked at all the options to "accordion out" the traffic, Alcoa High School Assistant Principal Tony Spears told the school board during a work session Monday, July 19.
AHS will start and end 15 minutes earlier than in the past — a school day of 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. — to allow the least-experienced drivers time to clear the area. The high school typically starts the school year with about 150 to 175 student drivers, and that increases as sophomores get their licenses.
Teen drivers eager to miss the traffic run to their cars, Spears said. "The Lord willing, our buses, our drivers and most of our parents will be clear within 15 to 20 minutes of us dismissing," Spears said.
An school resource officer at the intersection of Faraday and Lodge streets directing traffic will keep drivers from from turning right and interfering with middle school traffic.
The intermediate school will dismiss at 2:45 p.m. and the middle school 45 minutes later. "I think we need every minute of that," Spears said. The bus pickup for middle school students will be at the AIS awning, so officials hope to clear as much traffic as possible from the intermediate school lot.
The elementary and intermediate schools are on the same schedule, and ACS Director Beck Stone noted families prefer for that to be staggered, but for flow, the middle and intermediate need to be staggered.
"The intermediate and elementary are going to have to be patient," Stone said.
With free breakfast available for all Alcoa students at every school this year, dropping off early could be the best option for families to avoid traffic in the morning. Both the elementary and intermediate schools will open their doors at 7:10 a.m.
School officials are continuing to look at options, such as a shuttle service for students who normally would walk across the campus to meet a sibling.
This week, ACS will have only a third of the students on campus each day, with everyone scheduled to be together on Monday, July 26. Spears said it usually takes a couple of weeks for traffic patterns to settle for the school year.
Stone said Alcoa city officials are hoping the road construction will be done by November.
