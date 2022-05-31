It might have been easy to drive right past the small house on West Broadway in Maryville where Olivia Sipe has spent the last 20 years serving up some of the best chicken salad, meatloaf and sweet tea around.
After all, most of us have tunnel vision as we navigate from Point A to B, seemingly always in a hurry.
Thousands of vehicles do drive past daily. For those who have ventured inside, Miss Olivia’s Table has been a place where Sipe makes it a point to know your name and use her Southern charm to invite you back.
But on June 30, this popular lunch place will close for the last time, and Sipe is hosting a party. She’s calling it her Grand Closing, and reservations are being taken. “I didn’t have a grand opening,” she said. “So a Grand Closing seemed right.”
In actuality, Sipe is just shy of reaching her 20th anniversary. The official tally is 19 years, five months and 27 days, she pointed out. It’s been a good run, she said, as she sat down to reminisce about her longevity. It’s just time, she explained.
“I had hoped to be nice and retire at 75,” she said. “But that was two years ago ...”
Besides her age, what prompted this decision can be summed up in a familiar story: Fewer customers and higher costs equal a hard row to hoe.
“Back before 2008 or 2009 when everybody’s finances went south, we were catering for some seriously big companies,” Sipe said. “We even catered for some private planes. Churches would have their Christmas parties here. The planes laid off the pilots and went home to dinner. The big company that we were catering for sold out. The new folks didn’t know who on earth we were.”
Her catering never died out; in fact, she has four or five events this month. Just not large ones like before. Anniversary parties, wedding showers and birthday parties have been the norm in recent times.
For every one of those 19 years, Sipe has been at the restaurant. She never took a vacation. The one day she did take off was a Friday a few years ago to be able to attend a friend’s wedding. Sometimes bad weather forced her to close, and so did COVID for a time.
She had a clear vision of what she wanted her lunch spot to be.
“I kind of patterned it after some of the drugstore lunch counters,” she said. “They had chicken salad and a fruit plate with canned pineapple, canned peaches and pears and cottage cheese. I thought it was such a pretty plate. We did that for a while.”
She also included a BLT on her menu and a club sandwich. Those go-to sandwiches are served on Sipe’s homemade bread.
Many of her customers take seats for her daily specials that include chicken on Monday, cook’s choice on Tuesday, meatloaf on Wednesday, beef on Thursday and catfish on Friday.
It has worked, she said. Part of that success also has to do with meeting customer expectations.
“I am always consistent,” Sipe said. “If you like my chicken salad today, you would have loved it 50 years ago. My meatloaf comes from my early cookbook.”
Cooking became a passion for Sipe even before the restaurant. She started writing a column for The Daily Times several years ago. The very first one ran on Aug. 18, 1998. And while her restaurant is closing at the end of the month, her writing duties will continue for this newspaper.
Over the years, people like Scottie Mayfield of the Mayfield Dairy family has eaten at Miss Olivia’s Table on several occasions. He once unveiled a new summer ice cream flavor and even bussed tables while there.
Dr. William Bass, the founder of The Body Farm at the University of Tennessee, has also been a frequent customer, choosing to have his book signings and lectures at MOT.
Sipe has treasured these friendships and also those made with others who have ventured into her establishment. She fondly recalls one of her teachers at Friendsville High, Judith Knoll, who came to eat at MOT. Sipe feared what Knoll would say about her Daily Times food column since she writes how she talks, often ignoring proper English etiquette. Knoll, Sipe said, was a great English teacher, and also proper Southern lady.
“Libby, I love you,” was Knoll’s answer to that inquiry. It made Sipe’s day.
She has written multiple cookbooks over the years and helped others promote theirs. Reading and studying others’ recipes is how she taught herself to cook. Sipe said she took home economics in high school but the only lesson she recalls from that time in the classroom was how to make a white sauce.
Anyone who’s ever owned, managed or worked at a restaurant knows pleasing some customers is near impossible, but you still have to put forth a good effort. Sipe said very few of those who grace the doors of MOT have been ugly or rude.
“I can count the number of jerks that have been in this store,” she said. “I really can. in 19 years I can name every one of them that has acted awful because there have been so few.”
The customer base shrunk after COVID, Sipe said. The cost of groceries has gone up. Equipment needs replacing. Some days, she’s had fewer than 10 customers. You can’t stay open like that, this restaurant owner said.
A story Sipe loves to tell is the one where Food Network star and restaurateur Bobby Flay came to visit her Townsend home years ago. The network called The Daily Times looking for a great cook to feature. They were told of Sipe, and months later he arrived on her doorstep for dinner and an interview.
“I made fried chicken, green beans, fried okra and blackberry cobbler and he ate out of every pot,” Sipe recalled. She said she sent him home with a loaf of homemade bread and jar of moonshine under each arm.
Turns out, Flay enjoyed his visit; he wrote about Sipe in one of his books. His network also called, wanting her bread recipe.
“I carried that book from room to room for two or three days,” Sipe said. “I had never been in a book with backs on it.”
Her building at 1108 W. Broadway has been sold and Sipe doesn’t know what it will become. She said it’s 122 years old and showing its wear. She’s walked that kitchen floor so many times, it’s worn down to the plywood.
She’s grateful for every step and the chances to feed Blount County and its neighbors.
“I never could have run a real restaurant,” Sipe said. Ninety-nine percent of the guests we’ve had the privilege of serving were happy to be there, patient and said nice things about our food. I’ve enjoyed visiting with each one, sharing stories, watching babies grow up and educating some who were ‘not from around here’ to my strange way of talkin’. I thank one and all.”
