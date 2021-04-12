Good Neighbors of Blount County has welcomed Kristen Collins to the position of executive support. She will support the executive director with day-to-day operations, communications and fundraising.
Since graduating from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in psychology, Collins has more than 10 years experience working for nonprofits. Her passion is devoting time to serving others and working for a great cause, two key missions of Good Neighbors.
Collins is married to Joey and they have eight nieces and nephews and two dogs.
Good Neighbor’s helps lift Blount County neighbors out of a temporary crisis by providing resources to maintain and/or increase their ability to cope with the challenges of everyday life. Visit www.goodneighborsbc.org for more information.
