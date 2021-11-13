A group of about 200 spread across a section of the unlined stretch of pavement named after the paralleled Little River on Saturday morning, Nov. 13, in Townsend to raise money for conservation efforts.
After signing in, collecting numbered bibs and a T-shirt, the large group of people, two pets and several strollers would, like the river, pass through the partially fallen leaves for the third annual Little River Run 5K.
Keep Blount Beautiful and the Little River Watershed Association partner together and split the proceeds from the run to support yearlong events and programs that are free to the public, KBB Executive Director Brittney Whipple said.
“Blount County is so beautiful with Smoky Mountains, and Townsend is just right in it,” Whipple said. “So, it's really just to get the community together to support, you know, water quality (and) environmental conservation … in one of the most beautiful spots of our county.”
The fee to join the 5K was $25 per person if purchased before Saturday, and $30 the day of the run. In addition to those funds, the 5K had about 15 business sponsors who collectively donated a little more than $4,000.
Whipple said they pay Knoxville Track Club to help with the race, and all the other money goes toward cleanup and recycling events, public outreach and educational programs.
One program the LRWA does each year is a Stream School for Kids, said Lydia Turpin, program director and outreach for the association. She added that it’s an outdoor opportunity for grades three through eight to get into the Little River and learn how watersheds collect precipitation to feed back into a larger body of water.
“(The 5K) really gets to highlight these resources we have available to us,” Turpin said. “So, it's important that people get out here, and get to see and have a sense of community with this.”
Runners started on River Road, went along the Little River, through a residential area and along the Townsend Greenway and finished close to where they started by The Townsend Abbey.
Carter Engle, 16, from Kentucky, led the group at the start of the race and at the end. He was the first to finish with a time of 18:38, a minute ahead the second-place finisher and tied with his own personal record.
Engle said he was visiting Townsend for a couple nights with his family, saw the 5K advertised and decided to join on Saturday morning.
Jeremy Steeves, 38, crossed the finish line second, pushing two of his children in a stroller across the line before himself.
Steeves is an associate professor of exercise science at Maryville College. He said he practices what he teaches, and as he keeps getting older, the college demographic stays the same, so it pushes him to keep up with the students.
He said the stroller with his 2- and 4-year-old son and daughter was an extra 75 pounds to push forward.
Along with Engle and Steeves, the third-place finisher, M. Shell, 10, received a medal. The top two males and females of each age group also received awards.
Participants can view what number they finished and their time by searching "Little River Run 5K" on RunSighUp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.