In a year filled with upheavals, one thing stands firm in Blount County’s faith community: the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.
A number of special activities have already taken place — lighting of Advent candles, children and adult choir performances, cantatas, Christmas plays and studies devoted to the events leading up to the birth of Jesus as recorded in prophecy in the Old Testament of the Bible and the fulfillment of that prophecy in the New Testament.
More celebrations are planned, as well.
Robert Lynch, director of music and liturgy at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 858 Louisville Road, Alcoa, said, “On Christmas Eve, we have masses at 5 p.m. and midnight in English, and 7 p.m. in Spanish, and on Christmas Day we have a mass at 10 a.m. in English.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Lynch said the church has relied more on live streaming of services than before. “We have a lot of parishioners who still feel safer worshipping at home through our website and Facebook page, but slowly but surely, we’re having people come back, which is nice,” Lynch said. “Live streaming has been the biggest change for us.”
For Christmas, Lynch said the message he would like to share is, “The world is tough enough right now. Be kind to your neighbors.”
Eternal hope
Sycamore Tree United Methodist Church, 1830 Clydesdale St., Maryville, will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service and Communion at 5 p.m. today. Pastor Don Jones said, “We are more of a contemporary church, but we’re having a more traditional style of service with a candlelight communion with Scripture and special music. Scott Hitch is going to do his rendition of ‘O, Holy Night,’ and we are looking forward to that, mainly because last year we were snowed out and couldn’t have it!
“We are having holy communion, and people will have two options,” he said. “They can come to the altar and receive communion by intinction, which is where you dip the bread into the chalice, or they can take one of the individual prepackaged cups just with the bread and they can take communion at their seats. We’re leaving it up to the people on how they want to do that since we’re still having a problem with the pandemic.”
No services are planned for Christmas Day, and regular worship services will be held Sunday.
Lynch said the message of Christmas is always hope, and that God always comes through.
“If you’re looking at Matthew’s version of events, it’s pretty dark,” he said. “There’s intrigue and a paranoid king and not good things happening, but there was still hope even in all of that. When you look at Luke’s version, there’s Mary, Elizabeth, John the Baptist’s birth, Jesus’s birth, angels singing and shepherds visiting. Both of those messages together are messages that there is hope, nothing is impossible with God, and God comes through.”
Special Christmas Eve
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, will celebrate with a Christmas Eve service today. Pastor Greg Long said, “We’re going to have a Lord’s Supper service beginning at 3 p.m. One of our highlights this year is that one of our teenagers made a profession of faith awhile back, and she wants to be baptized on Christmas Eve. So, we are going to have a baptism service as part of our Christmas Eve service.”
Long said to make the service even more special, the teen’s uncle will perform the baptism.
“Because of our deacons being set aside and ordained at our church, if they would like to baptize a family member or if someone would come forth and request that one of our deacons baptize them, then they can baptize,” Long said. “In this particular case, this young lady’s uncle is one of our deacons, and he baptized her older sister a few years ago on Christmas Eve.”
The Lord’s Supper and baptism on Christmas Eve combine to give a fuller picture of Matthew 1:23, a restatement of the prophecy recorded in Isaiah 7:14: “Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.”
“As we reflect on the coming of Christ and the reason why He came, ‘Emmanuel, God with us,’ He is our Savior, He brought us salvation and made it available through faith, and as we share in the Lord’s Supper, we remember what Christ did and the promises He made,” Long said. The baptism signifies accepting those promises through faith. “It’s special that, here’s a young lady who trusted Christ and is literally going to portray that for us in believer’s baptism.”
In 2020, Pleasant Grove decided to have two Christmas Eve services to adhere to social distancing requirements due to COVID-19. This year, only the one service is scheduled. “This allows family and church family to come together,” Long said. “Since COVID has hit, we do the Lord’s Supper a little differently by putting the bread in individual cups. Typically in the Baptist church, you reach into one tray and pull out your bread. We were trying to come up with some way of being safe, and this is what we came up with. Our deacons are taking precautions. They are sanitizing their hands and wearing gloves and masks. We’re just trying to make it safe for people. We’re not living in a spirit of fear but a spirit of faith because we’re practicing our worship while at the same time, we know this stuff is real and it can be dangerous.”
Long said no special services are scheduled on Christmas Day, and regular worship services will be held Sunday.
Events at these three churches are a small sampling of celebrations throughout Blount County. For more information, google your church of choice.
