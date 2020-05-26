Goodwill Industries-Knoxville will offer Google IT Professional Certificate Program for those in East Tennessee interested in launching careers in information technology. The program is designed to take beginners to job readiness in six months.
Support roles in IT are included in the best jobs over the next decade, growing faster than many other occupations, Goodwill said in a news release.
Scholarship opportunities through Goodwill give an individual the opportunity to change their lives at no cost, the release states.
The program is a five-course program and includes computer networking, systems administration, cybersecurity and more. The course is completed online with Goodwill instructors-guided training and support.
Goodwill will assist with job placement for students upon completion of the program. Graduates will have the opportunity to share their resumes with top companies seeking entry-level IT support.
Registration is underway. Interested applicants can learn more about the program by emailing GoogleProgram@gwiktn.org or calling 865-588-8567. Additional information is available on www.GoodwillKnoxville.org/googleit.
