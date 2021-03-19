Goodwill Industries has partnered with local dry cleaners for Project Wear and Share, a donation drive that runs through March 31.
Donations, including unwanted clothing items, shoes and linens, can be dropped off at dry cleaners in Alcoa, Maryville, Seymour, Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Morristown.
Dry cleaners participating in Blount County are: Bill Williams Cleaners, 921 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville; Midland Dry Cleaners, 205 N. Calderwood St., Alcoa; and Washington Cleaners, 603 Neff St., Maryville.
Visit gwiktn.org/projectwearandshare for a full list of participating dry cleaners.
