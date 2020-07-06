The Blount County Republican headquarters opened Monday, July 6, and will remain on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon until 6 p.m.
The headquarters is at 2500 E. Broadway Ave. (near the little league ball parks); volunteers will be available to distribute campaign materials supporting state and national Republican candidates and provide information on voting deadlines, voter registration and mail-in voting, a press release states.
The group is on Facebook at BlountGop and Blount County Republican Women. Additional information can be found at www.BlountGOP.com.
