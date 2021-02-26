Gov. Bill Lee on Friday signed executive orders to extend Tennessee's state of emergency through April 28 and lift restrictions on visiting nursing home inhabitants.
"Our state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to improve thanks to efficient vaccine distribution and efforts to protect our most vulnerable citizens," Lee said in a press release.
"I have authorized continuation of a limited state of emergency through April 28th in order to keep critical healthcare deregulation in place and ensure continued federal funding compliance, and to lift state visitation restrictions on nursing home and long-term care facilities."
The orders don't include business-related restrictions.
"We will continue to focus on delivering vaccines to every corner of the state," Lee said, "ensuring kids get back in the classroom and building on our strong economic recovery."
Lee also extended provisions for remote government and shareholder meetings, permit notarization and witnessing of documents, as well as implemented transparency safeguards, the release states.
