Gov. Bill Lee made a stop at the Blount County Courthouse Friday to present a $300,000 check to the Everett Senior Center.
“We are here to celebrate a local senior center, but also the work of the community to serve seniors,” Lee said. “We have over a million seniors in our state, we are the most moved-to state in America for retirees and we want to protect and give services to them and that’s what’s happening here in this community.”
Several state and community leaders were in attendance at the courthouse as Lee presented the celebratory check to Executive Director of of the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission Joe Huff.
“I’d like to say on behalf of the Blount County government, Cities of Maryville and Alcoa, we’d like to thank the governor for including this important property of ours in his budget,” Huff said. “Every senior center plays a vital role in this community and this contribution today will make sure that what it does in the community continues for years and years to come.”
The large sum of money came out of the state budget and will be used to fund services at the center to help local senior citizens in need.
“It will be used for facilities and services to make sure that the local folks in this community that access this senior center can do so at will whenever they need to,” Lee said. “So they can find the help and resources they need, when they need them.”
Lee stressed the importance of facilities like the Everett Senior Center that cater to one of the state’s most vulnerable populations. The governor added that looking out for seniors is more vital than ever in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives of thousands of elderly Tennesseans, and drastically altered the lives of thousands more.
“The pandemic has been especially difficult on seniors. They are the most vulnerable in this pandemic, they have the most to be concerned about and therefore the most needs for services and otherwise,” Lee said. “This is a great resource for them to get information. As the pandemic changes, as information changes, seniors can use this center to gain information so they know exactly the best way to protect themselves.”
Lee’s visit was much appreciated by local leaders who were grateful to receive the state funding. Rep. Jerome Moon (R — Maryville), who worked with Lee to secure the funding, commended Lee’s dedication to Tennessee and thanked him for coming to Blount County to personally celebrate the Everett Senior Center.
“It’s always, always great to have the governor come and visit our communities, especially when we’re decorated for Christmas,” Moon said. “Gov. Lee, his actions, match his testimony and I’m so proud he saw fit to come and spend some time with us this morning.”
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell thanked Lee for his visit and for the gift to the senior center, and also extended gratitude to Moon for his work on the project.
“I very much appreciate Representative Jerome Moon and our entire State delegation, along with Gov. Lee for this very special budget allocation,” Mitchell said. “This helps us so much with needed updates to our Everett Senior Center. On behalf of Blount County, the City of Maryville and the City of Alcoa, we are grateful for the state’s support.”
After presenting the check, Lee mingled with the large crowd inside the courtroom and paused for photographs with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Senior Outreach program and local JROTC groups.
Before departing, Lee reiterated the importance of community outreach and highlighted Blount County’s spirit of fellowship.
“I’m proud to be in this county and this city and this community with folks that are obviously looking out for one another,” Lee said. “I’m very proud to be a Tennessean. We live in the greatest state in the country and its because of the people that live here.”
