Gov. Bill Lee today will announce Amazon.com’s advent in Blount County, where the online retail superpower will build a warehouse and hire about 800 employees before 2023 and possibly sooner.
Lee’s call, open for the public and media at 11 a.m.today (Wednesday, Feb. 3) follows nearly a year of planning and economic sales-pitching that ultimately saw Blount land “Project Pearl,” the code name used for the project by various local and state agencies.
The governor is expected to be accompanied on the call by state Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and others.
The Daily Times reported in December that, based on a legal contract, Amazon.com would occupy a more than 634,000-square-foot footprint, multilevel flagship center in Alcoa at the intersection of Pellissippi Parkway and U.S. Highway 129.
Progress on Amazon Distribution Center in Alcoa
How events are moving forward on the location of an Amazon facility in Alcoa.
Blount County Correctional Facility inmates by the end of fiscal 2021 will make the Blount County Sheriff’s Office an estimated $500,000 by ma…
Alcoa is dedicating a nearly $10 million bond to two large projects as it kicks off a 2021 full of weighty decisions that may see the city tak…
Hundreds of Tennessee Department of Transportation emails and documents dating from late summer through mid-November show state and local offi…
A distribution hub proposed for Alcoa would be occupied by e-commerce giant Amazon, according to a legal contract signed in November by a comp…
A warehouse/distribution center proposed near the intersection of Alcoa Highway and Pellissippi Parkway is headed for approval in Alcoa Planni…
A more than 630,000-square-foot, 200-truck-a-day warehouse project could be coming to Alcoa and city leaders are looking to the Tennessee Depa…
That land was previously 84 acres of the Pine Lakes Golf Course, which was deeded over to the Blount County Industrial Development Board (IDB) for $0 by Pine Lakes Golf and Country Club Inc., according to Jan. 25 realty records.
The warehouse could see as many as 200 trucks come and go every day, and estimates show it will be a $187.5 million investment for developers, with most of that spent on processing equipment, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation documents.
Average hourly wages for Amazon.com employees will be $15, according to multiple agreements and contracts, and initial estimates project the company will generate at least $23.4 million in annual payroll.
A litany of non-disclosure agreements have kept local and state leaders from speaking publicly about Amazon.com’s connection to the project, even though recently the IDB inked contracts between warehouse developer Hillwood Investments and governments for the city of Alcoa and Blount County.
Those agreements referred to Amazon.com as “the operator” of the warehouse Hillwood will build.
They also committed Alcoa and Blount County to $12 million in bonds loaned to the IDB.
Other signed contracts gave the IDB ownership of the property, building and equipment once it’s all established. IDB then will lease each of those back to Amazon.com indefinitely. Those millions of dollars in leased materials will help pay back the borrowed money, since neither the internet giant nor Hillwood will be paying traditional property taxes.
City and county leaders have assured The Daily Times, however, that Amazon.com still will pay every cent of property tax equivalents. The $12 million in bonds could be paid off in five to six years.
