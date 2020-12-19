Gov. Bill Lee’s wife, Maria, has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced Saturday.
“Maria began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed this afternoon that she has tested positive. I am feeling well with no symptoms and have tested negative for COVID-19," Lee said in a press release.
The governor said he will be quarantining at the governor’s residence and still plans to give an address about the state's COVID-19 surge at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. CST) Sunday.
The remarks will be broadcast on Facebook and on YouTube.
