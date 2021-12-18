Blount County government offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23; Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27.
Blount County offices also will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31.
Alcoa
Alcoa municipal offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31.
The city of Alcoa will make no adjustments to the collection of residential solid waste, residential recyclables or commercial/industrial solid waste for the Christmas and New Year holidays. All routes will run on schedule. Residents are reminded to have garbage carts to curb by 6:30 a.m.
Bulky waste collection will run one day early. Bulky and leaf collections will begin Monday, Dec. 20, and go through Thursday, Dec. 23. However, there will be no bulky waste collection beginning on Friday, Dec. 24, through Friday, Dec. 31.
The Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County landfill will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25, and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Maryville
Maryville Municipal Center offices and the Operation Center will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24.
City of Maryville residential trash pickup will not run on Friday, Dec. 24. Locations on the schedule for that day will be served Monday, Dec. 27
The Maryville recycling centers will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25.
For the New Year’s Day holiday Maryville city offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3.
The city’s recycling centers will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 3.
There will be no change to Maryville’s residential trash pickup schedule for the New Year’s holiday.
Townsend
The city of Townsend administrative offices will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 22, through Monday, Jan. 3, for building maintenance.
