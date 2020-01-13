Blount's County and municipal government offices will close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Maryville announced its municipal center offices, the operation center and the recycling centers will be closed Monday, Jan. 20. All offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
There will be no change in the residential trash pickup schedule.
Alcoa municipal offices also will be closed for the holiday as will the Blount County Courthouse and the Justice Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.