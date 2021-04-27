Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday announced the end of statewide public health orders and removed the local authority to issue mask requirements in Blount and 88 other counties under the direction of the state health department.
Lee signed Executive Order 80 on April 27 to push reopenings and jumpstart the economy.
“COVID-19 is now a managed public health issue in Tennessee and no longer a statewide public health emergency,” Lee said in a news release. “As Tennesseans continue to get vaccinated, it’s time to lift remaining local restrictions, focus on economic recovery and get back to business in Tennessee.”
EO 80 contains the following provisions and is effective through May 31:
• Removing local mask authority. While Tennessee has never had a statewide mask mandate, EO 80 removes the local authority for county mayors in 89 of the state’s 95 counties to require face coverings. Lee also has requested counties with independent health departments — Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan — that have remaining business restrictions or mask requirements to lift all measures no later than the end of May.
• Extending deregulatory provisions to enable individuals, businesses and other organizations time to adapt their operations to reopenings.
• Maintaining federal funding, including SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits and cost reimbursements for the Tennessee National Guard’s testing and vaccination efforts.
In addition to Executive Order 80, the following provisions are effective immediately:
• Walk-up vaccines offered. While the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available to Tennesseans ages 16 and older by appointment, local health departments now will offer a walk-up option.
• The Tennessee Pledge business guidelines issued at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are officially eliminated.
Click https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee80.pdf to see Lee's Executive Order 80.
