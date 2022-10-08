Before its current format of hybrid learning in the Blount County alternative education program, the Samuel Everett School of Innovation was known simply as Everett High School. From 1922 to 1977, students around the community gathered day after day for classes at what Wayne Ingram recalls was one of the biggest campuses he had ever seen.
“This school was huge,” he said. “It was all the way up the hill. If you had a class over in what we called the Junior High building and you had to get here, you better run. Don’t talk to anybody or the bell is gonna get you.”
Ingram, who graduated from EHS in 1969, remembers his time at EHS fondly. He was one of hundreds of graduates who gathered in the campus gymnasium Saturday afternoon, Oct. 8, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the school. People from across the country came together to talk, catch up on life and remember the past. Many milled in t-shirts bearing the school mascot and team name — the Bulldogs — purchased from an 865 Studio Shirts booth by the entrance.
The event was the brainchild of Deitra Cooper, an EHS graduate from the class of ’63.
“We’ve been several years without getting together, and I thought, well, we gotta do something,” she said. Three months later, she was helping the class of 1967 host the 2022 Homecoming. There to help her on the host committee for the event were people like Robert Russell, who was representative for his class back when he attended EHS. For him, the location of the gymnasium holds special significance.
“I haven’t really been in the gym but a couple of times since I graduated, but this is where we graduated, right here in this gym,” he said. “We graduated at the end of May, and it was like 98 or 99 degrees outside, and there was no air conditioning. Nowhere in the school had air conditioning.”
Though he remembers his high school years fondly, Russell is glad the campus has gotten upgrades.
“It seemed old when I was there, and I was there in ‘67,” he said.
Russell’s class, however, was by no means the oldest class present at the celebration. James Long and Jackie Phelps both graduated from EHS in 1947. They used to come to reunions frequently, but eventually the number of attendees dwindled away. Together, they were the only people from their class to attend the celebration.
Long, for his part, wasn’t surprised.
“We didn’t know if we would see a ton of classmates,” he said. “I didn’t feel like we would.”
Both stayed in the Maryville area after graduation, and Phelps said she feels happy to be present.
“We ran out of people,” Phelps said. “But we’re blessed to still be here and to be able to come.”
The event officially began with a prayer and a moment of silence for classmates who have passed, led by Russell. Attendees also heard a brief address from Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, who graduated from EHS in 1972.
“Being here brings back a lot of great memories of some of the best times of my life,” he told the group, adding that he hoped the gathering did the same for them as well.
For many of the attendees, that was true. For Ruth Cook, who was part of EHS’ final graduating class in 1977 before it was reformatted, seeing her classmates meant more than memories.
“So many people here,” she said. “Some I can recognize immediately. Some faces there’s something about them that looks familiar, but could I get the name? No.”
Part of what Cook remembers about the school was the community it created. Her mother was a teacher at EHS, and she recalled how that job affected every part of her life growing up.
“We couldn’t go to the grocery store without it taking forever,” she said. “I remember that as a kid, she had to speak to everybody she ran into that she knew — which was everybody.”
To aid the memories, the organizers kept a table of photos and memorabilia for visitors to reminisce about. Voluntary donations were also accepted at the door, with the proceeds going to cover the cost of the decorations and food. Any excess will be put toward the cost of another Homecoming in 2023.
