Bad weather may put a damper on some Alcoa High School graduations in the future, limiting the number of friends and family who can see the ceremony in person.
“From now on we always want to graduate outside. That’s the best scenario ... but in the middle of May it’s hard to predict,” Alcoa City Schools Director Brian Bell told the Board of Education during a work session this month.
Last year with the threat of bad weather the ceremony was moved inside to the competition gymnasium, which has a total capacity of 2,188. Bell said the fire marshal told him they were over the capacity at that graduation.
So starting this year Alcoa may issue each senior four to six tickets to be used if inclement weather forces the ceremony inside, Bell said. The school would set up a live stream for others to watch on video screens in the high school’s commons and lyceum.
“But that’s not going to make some people happy,” he noted. “It’s going to rock the boat a little bit, but we cannot allow our gym to become overcrowded like that. If something were to happen, even if it didn’t have anything to do with a fire, if a student trips, we’re liable.”
Board Member Brandy Bledsoe asked about delaying the planned Friday graduation until Saturday if the weather is bad, but Bell noted families already may have made plans to travel or work the day after graduation is scheduled.
Board members couldn’t identify another indoor space that would be large enough without moving the ceremony to Knoxville.
“This is a Plan B; hopefully Plan A will work,” Bell said of the ticketing proposal.
AHS is expecting close to 160 graduates this year, with the ceremony scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 8. Bell said he tries to give the staff setting up the chairs and sound system 24 hours notice of the location.
