The fifth annual Grains & Grits event will take place 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Townsend Visitors Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
The festival will feature a special culinary experience called the Ring of Fire, in which five chefs will encircle a fire pit where a whole pig, lamb, chickens and sausages will be roasted and served. Each chef will be paired with a distillery and will incorporate that distillery's spirits into the meal.
Additionally, 12 other chefs throughout Tennessee will provide samples from their menus.
"This year, attendees can once again discover some of the region's legendary distillers and blenders while also enjoying gourmet food options from within the community," a press release for the event stated.
To keep attendees safe from COVID-19, the event will adhere to social distancing and hygiene protocol in addition to possibly limiting ticket sales, the press release stated. Tents will be spaced out and masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
Tickets for Grains & Grits are $65 online or $75 the day of the event and include live entertainment, whiskey and food tastings.
