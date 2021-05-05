A Blount County grand jury Monday indicted a Walland man after he allegedly broke into a woman’s residence twice.
Jordan Keith Dyer, 30, Nebo Mountain Road, is charged with aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism, three counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of stalking.
An incident report states a woman on Sept. 3 told a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy someone broke into her residence while she was at work. Furniture in the residence had been moved, and the door leading to the backyard had been opened with a tool, she said.
The door jamb was severely damaged and a roll of paper towels had been used to secure the door closed. Both the deputy and the complainant suspected Dyer of committing the crime, since he already had been charged with breaking into her home before and had an infatuation with her, the report states.
Dyer allegedly confessed to breaking into the residence, first saying he just wanted to speak with the woman, then saying he believed she was being held captive. He also admitted to being under the influence of crystal methamphetamine during the incident, the report states.
Dyer remains in custody at the Blount County jail.
The grand jury also indicted:
• Regina Gwen Collins, 46, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon stemming from a Dec. 8, 2019, incident.
• Isaac Bo Jerry Hackler, 25, Cave Road, Friendsville, on charges of evading arrest and resisting arrest stemming from a May 30, 2020, incident.
• Stephen Thomas Walter, 38, Doc Norton Road, Maryville, on charges of manufacturing a Schedule VI substance, possessing Schedule III and VI substances with intent to sell or deliver and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony stemming from a March 23, 2018, incident.
• Arthur Maurice Reed, 42, Knoxville, on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from an Aug. 2, 2020, incident.
• Thomasa Ruth Haun, 59, Foch Street, Maryville, on charges of delivering Schedule I and II substances stemming from an Oct. 18, 2019, incident.
• Travis Dewayne Haun, 34, Foch Street, Maryville, on charges of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and simple possession of Schedule I and II substances stemming from an Oct. 29, 2019, incident.
• James Harold Barbee Jr., 49, Highland Road, Maryville, on a charge of theft under $1,000 stemming from a March 11, 2021, incident.
