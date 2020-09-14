A Blount County grand jury on Monday indicted a Louisville man on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, violating a protection order and reckless endangerment.
At 1:25 p.m. last April 20, deputies responded to an incident on Little Dug Gap Road where a complainant had called to report a possible burglary in progress. The complainant also said the burglar was possibly in possession of a “machine gun,” according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report.
When deputies arrived, they found Ricardo Alvarado, 34, in possession of a Ruger AR-15 with a loaded magazine and one round in the chamber as well as a rifle bag with two more loaded magazines.
After interviewing several witnesses, deputies discovered that Alvarado and his live-in girlfriend had gotten into an argument and that Alvarado allegedly became extremely angry and took out his rifle.
The girlfriend told deputies that Alvarado fired the rifle into an unknown direction, causing her to duck and cover their son who already was in her arms. Holding the couple’s son, the girlfriend attempted to flee the residence and go to a neighbor’s house.
Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots coming from the area, according to the police report.
On May 2, Alvarado allegedly violated a no-contact order issued before his release on bond.
The grand jury also indicted:
• Anthony C. Maskevich on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from an April 28, 2019, incident.
• Hanna K. Maskevich on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from an April 28, 2019, incident.
• Lynn Michele Eastridge on a charge of driving under the influence of an intoxicant stemming from an Oct. 11, 2019, incident.
• Leander James Richard on charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest and reckless driving stemming from a Dec. 17, 2019, incident; Richard also was indicted for aggravated assault stemming from a June 20, 2020, incident.
• Megan Elaine Walker on a charge of driving under the influence of an intoxicant stemming from a Sept. 27, 2019, incident.
• Jerrick Orlando Davis Jr. on four charges of aggravated assault stemming from a May 19, 2020, incident.
• Robert Allen Tipton on charges of driving under the influence of an intoxicant and resisting arrest stemming from a March 2, 2020, incident.
• Phyllis Jean Hardin on a charge of domestic assault stemming from a Dec. 8, 2019, incident.
