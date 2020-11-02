A Blount County grand jury Monday indicted a man on a charge of criminal homicide after he allegedly killed his son in an Alcoa hotel in August 2019.
Jose Rolando Hernandez-Perez, 53, of Mexico, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of his son, 26-year-old Jose Rolando Hernandez-Meza.
Alcoa Police said he stabbed his son during a fight at the WoodSpring Suites on Singleton Station Road.
Hernandez-Meza was found in an elevator and was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where he was pronounced dead.
His father was taken into custody shortly afterward.
Police said the men were staying at the hotel while working on an unnamed construction site on Chapman Highway in Knoxville.
Hernandez-Perez remains in the Blount County Correctional Facility.
In other indictments, the grand jury also indicted Kramer Ray Hendrix on a charge of aggravated rape stemming from an August incident.
On Aug. 25, 2019, two Blount County Sheriff’s officers were on patrol at about 3 a.m. when they spotted a “distraught” woman sitting in the parking lot at 2706 E. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.
She told the officers she had been raped in the 2900 block of Troy Avenue in Maryville after taking an Uber to meet a man she previously did not know. She had agreed to have sex with him for money, a report states.
The accused, Kramer R. Hendrix, 30, of the 2900 block of Pearson Avenue in Maryville, had paid for the alleged victim’s Uber transport. He is charged with rape.
The report states the woman arrived at 1:20 a.m. and ultimately was subjected to unwanted advances.
When she “asked him to stop,” he pushed her to the ground, the report states.
The victim “tried to fight back but he was ‘very muscular,’” the report states.
She also told law enforcement the man told her it would go easier if she stopped fighting and that he did not use a condom.
Then the assailant told the victim to keep quiet and that it wasn’t rape and that he had recorded the encounter and “wasn’t going back to prison.”
The assailant then ran toward Hunt Road at about 1:45 a.m.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Marian O’Briant said it took nearly 11 months to make an arrest because the BCSO had to wait on lab results.
The grand jury also indicted:
• Dereck Cortez Cox on a charge of carjacking stemming from an Aug. 23, 2019, incident.
• Kevin Ray Russell on two charges of driving under the influence of an intoxicant stemming from an Nov. 6, 2018, incident.
• Thomas Alvin Carter on charges of failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and failure to give immediate notice of an accident stemming from a March 2, 2019, incident.
• Gauge Lee Humphrey on a charge of possession of a Schedule IV drug stemming from an Aug. 6, 2019, incident.
• Makaiya Janea Hubbard on charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated assault stemming from an April 4 incident.
• Laura S. Ayers on a charge of driving under the influence of an intoxicant stemming from a June 26, 2019, incident.
• Barry Wayne Jessee on a charge of theft of property over $2,500 stemming from a Sept. 18, 2019, incident.
• Stephen M. Sykes on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from a June 24 incident.
• Amy Sue Bryson on charges of driving on a revoked license, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from a June 25, 2019, incident.
• Eric Curtis Henry Sr., on a charge of solicitation of a minor stemming from a March 17, 2018, incident.
• Terrence Savalas Dorsey on a charge of aggravated robbery stemming from a Dec. 5, 2019, incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.