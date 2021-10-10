A South Carolina man was indicted on rape and assault charges that arose in May when he allegedly got into a 34-year-old woman’s bed, raped her and then assaulted her fiancé while they were vacationing in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Antonio Javar Williams, 36, was indicted by a Blount County Grand Jury on Sept. 13 on five charges: four counts of rape and one count of assault. The charges stem from a May 2, 2021 incident.
The woman, her fiancé, Williams, Williams’s girlfriend and two of the woman’s other friends were staying at a vacation rental in Tallassee to celebrate their recent engagement, a report from Blount County Sheriff’s deputies states.
It added that the woman and her fiancé fell asleep on the couch. Later in the night, the woman went to their bedroom. Shortly after, the report states, a man got into bed with her, who she said she assumed was her fiancé.
The report states that she said they started having sex and the man was hurting her. She said she reached up to his head, felt that he had hair and knew it wasn’t her fiancé, who has no hair.
When she started yelling for help, the report states, her fiancé came into the room. He and Williams began fighting, it adds, until one of the other people got in between them.
The report states that Williams grabbed a knife and told his girlfriend to get into the car and leave.
Shortly after, deputies arrested Williams on Alcoa Highway near Highway 411, the report states. It adds that his girlfriend was released after she gave a written statement of what happened and told deputies she was scared of Williams.
Detectives gathered silverware, two towels, bed sheets, an SD card, a DNA swab, clothing and a medical kit for the investigation, the report states.
That night, Williams was charged with rape. A couple weeks later, he was released on a $75,000 bond. His charges were amended to aggravated assault and four counts of rape during the grand jury indictment, according to Marian O’Briant, Public Information Officer for BCSO.
The grand jury also indicted:
• Edmund Durant Smith, 31, Lou Goddard Lane, Greenback on a charge of driving under the influence stemming from a July 21, 2020 incident.
• Joseph Eugene Clabough, 39, Boulder Street, Maryville on charges of two counts of theft of property, one between $10,000 and $60,000 and the other less than $1,000, and possession of a schedule I drug stemming from incidents on Nov. 9, 2020, Sept. 10, 2020 and Sept. 5, 2020.
• Nathaniel Alikarim Crane, 42, Sevierville Road, Maryville on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from an April 18, 2021 incident.
• Amber J. Dean, 34, West Fulton Street, Alcoa on a charge of violation of order of protection stemming from an Oct. 14, 2020 incident.
• Eric Sean Hawkins, 41, Loudon on a charge of disorderly conduct stemming from a March 30, 2021 incident.
• Tyris Lemont Harvey, 54, Griffitt Street, Maryville on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of assault, resisting arrest, sexual offender residential and work restriction violation and violation of sex offender registry stemming from incidents on Aug. 21, 2020, Sept. 16, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2020.
• Dalton Kircher, 22, Auto Drive, Maryville on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from a May 6, 2021 incident.
• Anngel M. Radofski, 41, Bingham Lane, Maryville on charges of driving under the influence and violation of financial responsibility law stemming from a May 8, 2020 incident.
• Tony Jay Hughes, 42, Highland Road, Maryville on a charge of possession of meth stemming from a Sept. 9, 2020 incident.
• Robert Anthony Brooks, 39, Old Glory Road, Maryville on charges of domestic assault and animal cruelty stemming from an Oct. 23, 2020 incident.
• Ben Willard Watkins, 56, Maryville on charges of two counts of violation of sex offender registry and six counts of violation of community supervision for life stemming from incidents on Oct. 7, 2020, Oct. 13, 2020, Nov. 12, 2020 and Dec. 1, 2020.
