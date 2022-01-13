A Maryville man with a history of charges in Blount County, including a 1991 rape and kidnapping of a woman, was indicted Monday on a charge of violating the sex offender registry.
His third offense, Bobby Allen Davis, 56, Montvale Road, Maryville, has two previous convictions of violating the registry from April 2018.
According to previous reporting from The Daily Times, Davis spent 23 years in federal prison after his 1991 conviction.
He and one other man were convicted of aggravated rape and aggravated burglary by a Blount County Circuit Court jury in 1991. Regarding the same incident, they were convicted in federal court on charges of kidnapping and use of a firearm during a felony.
Reporting states that testimony in the state and federal trials showed the men kidnapped a woman from a supermarket parking lot in January of 1991. Davis and the other man took her to several locations, including a hotel in North Carolina, where they raped and sexually assaulted her more than once.
In February of 2016, Davis was released from federal prison and put on federal probation and the sex offender registry in Blount County.
Davis was charged with violating the sex offender registry twice in 2016 and six times in 2017. While he was convicted of two of the violation charges in 2018, the other six were dropped.
The grand jury also indicted:
• Melinda Marie Rogers, 30, Sweetwater, on a charge of child abuse stemming from a July 26, 2021 incident involving a 2-year-old female.
• Jessica Elizabeth Young, 40, Unaka Avenue, Maryville, on a charge of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, first offense, stemming from an Oct. 6, 2020 incident.
