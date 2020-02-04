A Blount County grand jury on Monday indicted a Maryville man on a number of drug charges.
Samuel L. Inman, 43, was originally arrested in October 2018 for delivery of heroin. His bond was set at $10,000.
In August 2019, Inman was arrested again on charges of manufacturing, delivering and selling methamphetamine. Additionally, he was charged with possession with intent to distribute in a drug-free zone.
He is being held in lieu a $65,000 bond at the Blount County jail.
The grand jury also indicted the following:
Angel Fransisco Martinez, 47, on a charge of assault bold injury stemming from an arrest on Sept. 26.
Michael DeWayne Phillips, 37, on a charge of domestic assault involving a juvenile. Phillips was originally arrested on Oct. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.