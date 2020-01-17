A Blount County grand jury on Monday indicted a Louisville man accused of strangling his girlfriend on a charge of aggravated assault.
The charges stem from a Sept. 10 incident where Ray Cantu, 24, was accused of attacking his 19-year-old girlfriend after the pair returned from a Blount County General Sessions Court hearing. The 24-year-old was arrested the following day.
The victim told police after returning home that Cantu accused her of cheating on him.
Following that accusation, the victim stated she was choked, hit and bitten by Cantu, according to a probable cause affidavit. During the incident she was not able to breath, but did not lose consciousness, a report states.
The grand jury also indicted the following:
• James Alan Stinett, 44, on a charge of theft of more than $1,000, stemming from a June 20 incident after a deputy found stolen items that matched the victim’s property at Cash America Pawn.
• William Alexander Lane, 44, on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from a June 29 incident that involved two 17-year-olds.
