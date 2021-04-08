A Blount County grand jury on Monday indicted a Maryville man after he allegedly committed sexual battery against a 5-year-old.
Terry Wade Elmer Dyer, 30, Bass Alley, is charged with aggravated sexual battery.
An incident report states a Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy on July 22 arrived at a Six Mile Road address and was told by the guardian and 14-year-old sister of the 5-year-old that Dyer had touched the child inappropriately.
In a witness statement, the teenager wrote that she saw Dyer and the child coming out of a closet. The teenager and her brother asked the child why she was naked and was told Dyer told the child to disrobe. When asked if Dyer touched the child anywhere else, the child said that “he rubs my belly and rubs my private” at night, the report states.
The teenager wrote that after she told her mother what happened and the mother told her to “get him out,” Dyer tried to hit the teenager, then left after she called the police, the report states.
The mother told law enforcement she had known Dyer for about a year and that he “stays with them from time to time,” the report states.
The next day, law enforcement obtained a warrant against Dyer, and he was arrested. He remains in the Blount County jail.
The grand jury also indicted:
• Rennie Lee Davis, 24, on a charge of coercion of a witness stemming from an Oct. 5, 2020, incident.
• Ernest Edwin Myers III, 40, on a charge of burglary of a vehicle stemming from a July 3, 2020, incident.
• James Robert Smith, 39, on charges of driving on a suspended license, failing to exercise due care and forgery stemming from Sept. 5, 2019, and May 17, 2020, incidents.
• Genna Darlene Howard, 38, on a charge of criminal simulation stemming from a March 5, 2020, incident.
• Brian Alan Schmidt, 57, on a charge of forgery stemming from an Aug. 23, 2020, incident.
• Zachary William Cupp, 26, on charges of simple possession of a Schedule II substance (cocaine) and failing to maintain lane.
• David Brian Dodd, 53, on charges of aggravated assault and vandalism stemming from a Jan. 14, 2020, incident.
• Edward Jackie Morgan, 31, on charges of possessing a Schedule II substance with intent to sell, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold and simple possession of a Schedule I substance stemming from July 17 and 25, 2020, incidents.
• Nicholas A. Huffstetler, 24, on charges of aggravated assault and violating an order of protection stemming from Dec. 14 and 18, 2020, incidents.
• Ryan A. Bolton, 43, on a charge of domestic assault stemming from a Sept. 17, 2020, incident.
