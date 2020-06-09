A Blount County grand jury on June 1 indicted a Maryville man accused of assaulting a 3-year-old boy with autism.
Luis Miguel Ramirez, 24, originally was arrested in August 2017 on assault-and-weapons charges. His initial bond was set at $51,000.
In December 2019, Ramirez was arrested again on charges of aggravated domestic assault, aggravated child abuse and aggravated vandalism. Ramirez also was charged with felony violation of probation.
He was being held in lieu a $75,000 bond at the Blount County jail.
The grand jury also indicted:
• Sherry Renee Godsey, 54, on a charge of theft of property. Godsey was arrested for property theft on April 28, 2019, and cited for shoplifting Jan. 6.
• Quinton M. Brockman, 45, on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from an arrest on Sept. 16, 2019.
• Shane D. Brown, 25, on charges of possession of a Schedule II drug and drug paraphernalia stemming from an Oct. 26 arrest.
• Christy Michelle Millsaps, 45, on a charge of driving under the influence of an intoxicant stemming from a July 27, 2019, arrest.
