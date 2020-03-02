A Blount County grand jury on Monday indicted Larry Donovan Garner, a Maryville man who escaped from a work release assignment last summer.
Garner, 59, was arrested on Aug. 9 on a charge of violation of probation for delivery of a Schedule II drug.
Garner was on a work release assignment at the Blount County Animal Shelter on Currie Avenue when he walked away on Aug. 28, 2018.
Garner was arrested by deputies in Maryville around 3 p.m. Aug. 28 near an East Broadway Avenue shop.
Alcoa Police officers and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Airwatch team provided assistance during the search.
Also indicted Monday by a Blount County grand jury on drug charges was a Seymour woman.
Angela Renee Herron, 38, was originally arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies on April 29, 2018, on a charge of delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone). She was released on a $5,000 bond.
According to the grand jury indictment, Herron in June 2019 possessed and casually exchanged heroin (Schedule I), fentanyl (Schedule II) and drug paraphernalia.
The grand jury also indicted Don William Sparlin, Jr., 45, on a charge of violation of the sex offender registry. Sparlin was reported to have failed to disclose to his registering agency a change in registration information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.