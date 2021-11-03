Blount County grand jury indictments that came down on Nov. 1 included three men charged with murder in three separate incidents, one in 2020 and two in 2021.
Steven Alexander Greene, 38, of Maryville, was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of felony murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.
Greene’s charges stem from an incident on Feb. 14, 2021, during which he is accused of premeditation in the death of John Willis.
Greene’s case was sent to the grand jury in May after hearings in which witnesses testified about what happened that day.
Testimony included a narrative from a woman who was involved with Greene and Willis. She indicated Greene had tried to hide evidence after shooting Willis at a Tupelo Way apartment.
Willis’ body was discovered Feb. 16 and contained several close-range shotgun wounds, according to an autopsy.
The indictment said Greene also stole an iPhone and iPad from Willis before shooting him.
Another man, Corey Ryan Dillow, 20, of Louisville, was indicted on two counts of felony murder, stemming from a June 24, 2020, incident.
Dillow was accused of killing his 2-month-old son “during an attempt to perpetrate aggravated child abuse,” according to the indictment.
According to reports, evidence was obtained during an investigation into the infant’s death — including autopsy results and interview statements — that led to the case being reclassified from one of a sick child to a homicide, The Daily Times reported then.
The grand jury also indicted Adam Leon Shope, 45, of Maryville, on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, vehicular homicide, vandalism over $10,000 and domestic assault and aggravated assault.
Most of Shope’s charges — including the murder charges — stem from an incident on Jan. 7 when Shope is accused of stabbing his 71-year-old father with a knife and then running over him with a rental car, killing him.
Witnesses who were at the scene still were shaken when they testified in an early August hearing. They said Shope at one point flung the words “Nazi bastard!” at his father.
Body camera footage shown during that hearing suggested there had been recent altercations between the father and son as well.
Shope was incarcerated years ago in a non-fatal shooting of the older Shope. That was in 2003. An autopsy of the father’s body this year found bullet fragments in it but didn’t conclude these were from the 2003 shooting.
The grand jury also indicted:
• Michael Anthony Ruggiero, 37, of Maryville, on charges of theft of property, sale of counterfeit controlled substances, and simple possession of Schedule II drugs.
• James Edward Lowe, 44, of Maryville, on charges of simple possession of Schedule II drugs and tampering with evidence.
• John Valentine Headrick, 55, of Walland, on charges of domestic assault and vandalism under $1,000.
• Deontae Jermayne Ferguson, 20, of Louisville, on a charge of aggravated assault.
• Stephen Robert Saya, 35, of Friendsville, on a charge of aggravated assault.
• Robin S. Greer, 52, of Maryville, on a charge of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, first offense.
• Dalton Kircher, 22, of Maryville, on charges of coercion of a witness and two counts of violation of an order of protection.
• Justin Earl Stinnett, 39, of Seymour, on a charge of domestic assault.
• Eric Sean Hawkins, 41, of Louisville, on charges of aggravated arson and attempted escape.
• Conrad Tracy Johnson, 52, of Maryville, on charges of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated arson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.