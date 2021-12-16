A Friendsville woman and Maryville man were indicted on Dec. 6 by a Blount County Grand Jury on assault charges with the use of a deadly weapon.
Katelyn M. Hurst, of Friendsville, was indicted on four charges: two counts of aggravated assault, vandalism and violation of an order of protection.
The first three charges stem from an incident that occurred in October, 2020 when Hurst allegedly pushed her boyfriend through a glass window and hit his 65-year-old mother with a decorative statue.
The arrest report from Blount County Sheriff’s Office stated she became physical after she and her boyfriend had been arguing for two days.
Hurst was also indicted on a charge of violating an order of protection placed after that incident when she allegedly recorded her 27-year-old boyfriend mowing someone’s lawn near her residence.
Another person, James E. Lowe, of Maryville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault that arose on Jan. 31, 2021, when he allegedly threatened to kill his 75-year-old father with a hammer.
The arrest report from BCSO stated that the father said his son, Lowe, got angry and assaulted him when they were arguing about Lowe’s girlfriend being at his and Lowe’s shared residence.
Lowe allegedly grabbed his father by the neck and knocked him off balance. While he was on the ground, Lowe got a hammer and threatened to kill him, the report stated.
Lowe denied allegations, but deputies reported seeing a blue stain on his hand that matched the handle of the hammer taken in for evidence.
The grand jury also indicted:
• Marty Lee Franklin, 46, of Alcoa, on charges of escape stemming from a May 26, 2021, incident, theft stemming from an April 15, 2021, incident, theft stemming from a May 2, 2021, incident and contempt of court stemming from a June 1, 2021, incident
• Jason Ronald Campbell,, of Knoxville, on charges of aggravated burglary and theft stemming from a June 2, 2021, incident
• Trent Lamar Guy, of Maryville, on a charge of domestic assault stemming from an April 7, 2021, incident
• Kevin Lee Harrison, of Maryville, on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from a July 16, 2021, incident
• Lori A. Summers, of Pikeville, on charges of driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence stemming from a March 4, 2020, incident
• Justin Jerome Bird on a charge of public intoxication stemming from a Jan. 1, 2021, incident.
