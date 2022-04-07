A Blount County grand jury returned indictments on six people this month.
• James Thomas Green III, 21, Landau Street, Maryville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault. The charge stems from a Sept. 8 incident during which Green allegedly used or displayed a gun on two people.
• Randal Alan Dale Boling, 24, Arnold Street, Maryville, was indicted on nine counts of violating an order of protection. The charge stems from a Nov. 7, 2021, incident.
• Jason Edward Lee Chisenhall, 40, Marshall Street, Maryville, was indicted on a charge of illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit card. The charge stems from a Dec. 4, 2021, incident.
• Terri Lea Massey, 47, Turner Street, Maryville, was indicted on a charge of theft of property between $1,000 and $2,500. The charge stems from a Jan. 20, 2021, incident.
• Starla Rene Scharff, 41, Knoxville, was indicted on charges of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, first offense, violation of the financial responsibility law and failure to maintain a lane. The charges stem from an April 6, 2021, incident.
• Gina River Chapman, 59, Mountain Luke Road, Townsend, was indicted on a charge of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, first offense. The charge stems from an Oct. 28, 2021, incident.
