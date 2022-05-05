A Blount County grand jury returned indictments on six people this month.
• Brandon Michael White, 26, Knoxville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault. The charge stems from a December 20, 2021 incident during which White allegedly attempted to strangle someone.
• Aaron Dean Whitman, 51, homeless, was indicted on a charge of violation of the sex offender registry. The charge stems from an incident ranging from Jan. 10, 2022 through Jan. 26, during which Whitman allegedly failed to register as a sex offender.
• Noah Marquice McDowell, 28, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was indicted on a charge of domestic assault. The charge stems from a Nov. 24, 2021 incident during which McDowell allegedly assaulted a family member.
• Kyle Carver, 35, Big Gully Road, Maryville, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault and violation of a no-contact order. The aggravated assault charge stems from an Oct. 22, 2021 incident, while the charge of violation of a no-contact order stems from multiple incidents throughout Oct. 2021.
• Allen Hurst Davis III, 36, Davis Road, Townsend, was indicted on a charge of violation of an order of protection. The charge stems from a May 16, 2021 incident.
• Billy Ray Banks, 52, Nebo Mountain Road, Walland, was indicted on charges of possession of unlawful paraphernalia and driving under the influence of an intoxicant, first offense. The charges stem from a March 20, 2021 incident.
