A Blount County grand jury returned indictments of six people in August.
Michael Lee Murrell Jr., 36, Lenoir City, was indicted by a Blount County Grand Jury Aug. 1 on two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated robbery and three counts of aggravated burglary.
Murrell was arrested Jan. 20 after law enforcement alleged he burglarized a Walland home, tying up two minors in the house and holding them at gunpoint.
The minors, both boys, reported Jan. 4 that they had heard a loud noise outside their window. Upon investigating, they were chased back inside by a man they later identified to police as Murrell. Murrell allegedly held a gun to one boy’s head before tying up both in the bathroom and taking multiple items from the home. The total loss was estimated at $5,900.
• James Allen Monghat, 40, Morganton Road, Maryville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. The charge stems from a Dec. 10, 2021 incident.
• Jaquan Jarrod Wright, 23, New York, was indicted on charges of financial exploitation of an elderly person and theft of property up to $15,000 as well as two counts of failure to show. The charges stem from a June 23, 2021 incident where Wright allegedly gained control of a woman’s money and/or property without her effective consent.
• Karl Elliott, 42, Knoxville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault. The charge stems from March 27, 2021 incident in which Elliott is alleged to have seriously injured a man.
• Mark Andrew Chambers, 33, Scott Road, Louisville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. The charge stems from a Feb. 20 incident where Chambers allegedly injured a woman with a power drill.
• Adam Wallace Irwin, 29, Greenback, was indicted on a charge of domestic assault. The charge stems from a Sept. 18, 2021 incident where Irwin allegedly caused injury to a woman who was a family or household member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.