A Blount County grand jury returned indictments of six people in June.
• Cami Michelle Lamb, 52, Fairfield Drive, Maryville, was indicted on charges of vehicular assault, reckless aggravated assault and driving under the influence of an intoxicant. The charges stem from an April 9, 2021 incident during which Lamb reportedly seriously injured a man while driving.
• Cynthia Reed Tyler, 61, Best Road, Maryville, was indicted on two counts of vehicular assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of an intoxicant and failure to exercise due care. The charges stem from a July 23, 2021 incident during which Tyler allegedly seriously injured a man and a woman while driving.
• William James Edward Walkingstick, 49, Spruce Hill Road, Louisville, was indicted on an evading arrest charge and two separate charges of theft. One of the theft charges stems from an Aug. 11, 2021 incident during which Walkingstick reportedly stole copper tubing valued at under $1,000. A second theft charge and the evading arrest charge stem from a Sept. 10, 2021 incident during which Walkingstick allegedly stole a city of Alcoa utility trailer valued between $1,000 and $2,5000 and fled from police as they attempted to arrest him.
• David Lynn Freeman, 36, Mark Lane, Maryville, was indicted on a charge of theft of property over $10,000, burglary and theft of property over $1,000. The charges stem from a July 16, 2019 incident during which Freeman allegedly stole firearms, jewelry, electronics and tools valued at or over $10,000, but under $60,000, as well as tools valued at or over $1,000, but under $2,500.
• Debra Kay Leeper, 43, Knoxville, was indicted on a charge of theft of property over $2,500. The charge stems from a May 22, 2021 incident during which Leeper reportedly stole four wheels and tires.
• Gina River Chapman, 60, Walland, was indicted on a charge of driving under the influence. The charge stems from a Dec. 19, 2020 incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.