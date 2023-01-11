A Blount County grand jury returned indictments of four people in December.
• Joshua Logan Westall, 32, Wells Road, Maryville, was indicted on charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell or deliver fentanyl and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance use. The charges stem from an April 25, 2022 incident when agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on his home. Investigators allege he willingly maintained his home as a location where individuals could use, store or purchase controlled substances.
• Robert Scott White, 53, Bugle Lane, Seymour, was indicted on a charge of domestic assault. The charge stems from a March 26, 2022 incident in which Blount County Sheriff’s deputies said he threatened to kill or seriously injure one of his relatives, making them fear for their safety.
• Mark K. Wyatt, 44, Coker Road, Maryville, was indicted on a charge of domestic assault. The charge stems from a June 28, 2022 incident in which Blount County Sheriff’s deputies said he attempted to take a car from one of his relatives without permission and shoved them after being told to leave, making them fear for their safety.
• David E. Schuster, 64, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was indicted on charges of speeding, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and failure to properly display registration. The charges stem from an Aug. 6, 2022 incident in which Blount County Sheriff’s deputies said he was seen driving 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on East Lamar Alexander Parkway
