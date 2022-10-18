A Blount County grand jury returned indictments of three people in September.
• Michael Anthony Huerta, 21, Knoxville, was indicted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree murder with robbery and first-degree murder with theft. Huerta was arrested and charged with criminal homicide May 21 after investigators claimed he shot and killed Blake Weckman at an Alcoa motel the night before.
Witnesses at a July 12 indictment hearing testified that Huerta and Weckman had been friendly before Weckman allegedly robbed Huerta of several thousand dollars of cash and cocaine. Huerta, who allegedly sold marijuana and cocaine as well as other substances, allegedly purchased a gun soon afterwards.
Kerry O’Hare, a witness for the prosecution, also testified that she helped lead Huerta to Weckman’s location at the Royal Extended Stay motel by pretending to be interested in selling him drugs. Once Huerta arrived at the motel, he is alleged to have held Weckman at gunpoint before there was a struggle and Weckman was shot.
Huerta is also alleged to have joked about shooting Weckman in the stomach on the ride to the motel.
• Larry Alan Garretson, 65, Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville, was indicted on two charges of driving under the influence of an intoxicant and possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant. The charges stem from a Jan. 5, 2021 incident in which Blount County Sheriff’s deputies stopped Garretson while he was driving and allegedly found him to be intoxicated after he told them he had consumed alcohol. Deputies also allegedly found a loaded handgun in his vehicle at the time.
• Damian Ogorman, 67, Kian Court, Maryville, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
