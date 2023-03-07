A Blount County grand jury returned indictments of four people in March.
Melbin Alexis Cruz-Velasquez, 24, homeless, was indicted on two counts of rape of a child. The charges stem from an investigation by Maryville Police officers after a Sept. 7, 2021 incident in which he allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a 12-year-old girl in the city of Maryville.
Michael Cameron Huffaker, 33, Whippoorwill Circle, Seymour, was indicted on two counts of violation of the sex offender registry requirements and two counts of a third or subsequent violation of the sex offender registry requirements. The charges stem from a June 10, 2022 incident in which Blount County Sheriff’s Office investigators allege he failed to report a new Instagram account with the username “austinfranklin293” to the Sex Offender Registry.
Amanda Lee Jones, 43, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was indicted on a charge of theft of property worth under $1,000. The charge stems from a Sept. 7, 2022 incident in which she allegedly attempted to leave Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa with $36.54 of merchandise concealed in her purse.
Kellie Lynn Brewer, 53, Crye Road, Maryville, was indicted on a charge of assault. The charge stems from an Oct. 14, 2022 incident in which she allegedly slapped a caregiver at Community Options in Maryville.
