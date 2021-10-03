Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Commission has announced the official ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Blount Inclusive Playground at John Sevier Park. It will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and the entire community is invited to attend.
The playground is unlike any other in the county. It allows children of all ability levels to be able to access play opportunities together. Bringing the playground to life was an endeavor that involved multiple members of the Blount County community.
Through the use of a $100,000 matching grant provided by the Lion’s Club International, the members of this group were able to raise the money to fund the playground through the financial support of: West Chevrolet Inc. in memory of Russ West, Arconic Foundation, Atmos Energy Corporation, Kathlyne A. McGee, Gate Aktion Club – Gateway to Independence and Alcoa Kiwanis Club.
The Blount Inclusive Playground at John Sevier Park was achieved through a collaboration between, Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Commission, the Maryville Lion’s Club, ARC of the Great Smokies, Mad House Graphic Arts and many private citizens of Blount County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.