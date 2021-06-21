Grandview Cemetery, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, has received a first-place award for Most Personalized Service or Memorial Cemetery category in the Keeping It Personal Awards, held by the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association.
Grandview will appear in future issues of the organization's official publication, Memento Mori, along with other award recipients. The 2021 winners were honored May 17 at the ICCFA's Virtual Convention & Exposition.
