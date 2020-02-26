The Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation has received a $23,000 grant to fund another year of free cat spay and neuter clinics at Blount County Animal Center.
This will be the fourth year the program, known as Cat Snip, has been offered at the shelter. About 1,000 cats have been spayed or neutered at 30 Cat Snip events.
The first Cat Snip of 2020 will be held March 14 at the shelter, located at 233 Currie Ave., Maryville. Forty cats will be scheduled for surgery that day. Subsequent Cat Snip clinics will be held the second Saturday of each month.
Blount County cat owners who want to take advantage of a free spay-neuter clinic must make an appointment by calling the shelter at 865-980-6244.
The grant funding for the Cat Snip program comes from Radio Systems Corp.
Diane Martin, president of the SMACF board, said the first Cat Snip clinic was held at Blount County Animal Center in 2016.
“Our hypothesis is that providing free spay-neuter is the best way to avoid the overwhelming problem of unwanted cats, as well as reducing the mortality rate of cats in the shelter due to overcrowding,” she said.
“The first year, we performed 180 surgeries during Cat Snip events—20 at nine different clinic events. Due to the unexpected demand we saw, we brought in a second vet and another vet tech and upped the number to 40 for our second year of Cat Snip.”
In 2018, 347 cats were altered at Cat Snip events; last year the number rose to 357. No events were held in 2017 because funding wasn’t available.
According to Jim Naelitz, BCAC Director, cat intake numbers at the shelter have remained steady or dropped slightly over the last few years, which seems to indicate that Cat Snip is having an impact, but there is still an overwhelming need for free cat spay-neuter and vaccination in Blount County.
Cat breeding season typically runs from March through September, and shelter veterinarian Michelle Williams said indications are “it’s going to be a really big kitten season this year.”
Last year, about 88% of the cats brought to the shelter for Cat Snip had never been to a veterinarian before.
Each Cat Snip is a major undertaking, Martin said. It takes about 30 volunteers to schedule appointments, send reminders, process the animals in and out, conduct pre-surgery exams, and do surgery prep. The veterinarians and vet techs perform back-to-back surgeries starting at 8 a.m. and concluding at 2 p.m. so cats have time to recover before their owners pick them up by the end of the day.
In addition, the cats brought in for Cat Snip also receive free rabies and FVRCP vaccines if they haven’t had them. The FVRCP vaccine protects cats against three potentially deadly airborne viruses: rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia.
In 2019, costs of supplies and labor for Cat Snip exceeded the granted amount by $3,000. SMACF funded the cost overrun.
